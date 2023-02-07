Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,475 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

Microsoft stock opened at $256.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.76.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

