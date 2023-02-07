Piper Sandler Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $96.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $75.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,890,332.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

