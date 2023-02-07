PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Position Lessened by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

