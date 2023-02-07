Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,951 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:PBH opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

