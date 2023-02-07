Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,224.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26.

On Thursday, January 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

