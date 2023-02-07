Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

