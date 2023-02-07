Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $237.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

