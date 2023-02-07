Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 662 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Up 1.4 %

Markel stock opened at $1,354.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,341.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,250.89. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.