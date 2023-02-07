Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TTEC by 102.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 1,820.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTEC. Cowen reduced their price objective on TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of TTEC opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $88.48.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.16 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

