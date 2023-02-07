Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 92,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

WTTR opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $961.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.00. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.