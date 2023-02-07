Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 157.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Price Performance

NYSE OI opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

