Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 115,020 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 710,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,020 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 3.5 %

TWO opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $22.66.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $50,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $50,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,919 shares of company stock worth $246,706. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also

