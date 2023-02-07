Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 114,407 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,407 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 53.03%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZIM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

