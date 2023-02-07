Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 390,170 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 390,170 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,005.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 564,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,152.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $13,965,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 770.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 252,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 223,846 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Antonio Pineiro bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,692.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Antonio Pineiro bought 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,692.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 4,025 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $141,156.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,514.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,021,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,037,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

