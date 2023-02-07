Rathbones Group Plc Sells 3,892 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rathbones Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,505,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Rathbones Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $283,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.19. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -378.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

