Raymond James Trust CO. of NH Purchases 253 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Raymond James Trust CO. of NH increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s holdings in Apple were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

