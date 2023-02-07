Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CTO Sells $13,322.54 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $13,322.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,258.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RENT stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $293.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 127.1% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 42.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 113,220 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 101.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

