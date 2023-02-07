RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $330.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $310.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $343.81.

Shares of RH stock opened at $318.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.39. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $441.67.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $37,769.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,152.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

