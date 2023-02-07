RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $380.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $305.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $343.81.

RH Price Performance

NYSE RH opened at $318.43 on Monday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $441.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.39.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

