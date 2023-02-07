Robert W. Baird Lowers Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $29.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Twist Bioscience from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.83.

TWST opened at $23.73 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,546 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,779 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,398,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,368,000.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

