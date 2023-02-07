Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,941 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 1,831.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,428,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after acquiring an additional 208,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 20.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 105,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTC. BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

In related news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

