Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 66,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period.

NYSE:PFN opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

