Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $73,000 Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 162.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $36,823,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,038,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,888,000 after acquiring an additional 611,456 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBWI opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

