Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,850 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 141.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,985,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,871 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 43.0% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after acquiring an additional 666,762 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 57.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,485,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,668,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 16.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 743,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 103,270 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSG opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

