Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,005 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 272.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.06. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $46.88.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,637 shares of company stock worth $167,138. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

