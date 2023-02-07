Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEU. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in NewMarket by 2,387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after buying an additional 147,616 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NewMarket by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 915.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,630,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NewMarket by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

NewMarket Trading Down 1.2 %

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket stock opened at $357.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.92. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $370.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.