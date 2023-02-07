Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,056 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Donaldson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,977 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DCI opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

