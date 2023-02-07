Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKT. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of RCKT opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

