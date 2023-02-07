Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $337,807,000 after acquiring an additional 568,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,278,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,060,000 after acquiring an additional 307,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCI shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

