Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 171,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.09.
Alkami Technology Company Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
