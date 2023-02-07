Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,932,242 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,656.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,290,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,932,242 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $606,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,888.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,126,000 after buying an additional 7,211,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

