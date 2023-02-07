Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,715 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,610,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,349,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on BTU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

