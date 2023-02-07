Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in York Water were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in York Water by 25.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 2.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in York Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in York Water by 1,571.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,338,000 after purchasing an additional 589,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in York Water by 1.6% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on YORW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

York Water Stock Performance

York Water Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $657.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2027 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.56%.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

