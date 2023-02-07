Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,607,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,251,000 after buying an additional 26,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,249,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $979,124.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,510,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,218,734.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $979,124.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,510,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,218,734.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $238,253.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,587,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,229,789.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 120,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,035 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

