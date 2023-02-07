Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 66.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRBY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $9,781,417.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,754,420.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $81,870.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,684.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,193. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $148.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

