Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRY. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,877.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

THRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.