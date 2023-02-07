Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,784,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAN opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 182,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,442,887.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 288,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.26 per share, with a total value of $11,020,333.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,508,548.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

