Sageworth Trust Co Buys 1,620 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 736.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,920.4% in the third quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Linker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,379.2% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.3% in the third quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $144.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

