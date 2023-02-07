Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.26. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $466.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.84 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

