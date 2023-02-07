ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CEO Sells $2,213,043.87 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 4,845 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.77, for a total value of $2,213,043.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,727,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ServiceNow Trading Down 3.6 %
NYSE:NOW opened at $455.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.51, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $621.41.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.
