ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CEO Sells $322,686.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.98, for a total value of $322,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,453.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $455.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 284.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.53 and a 200-day moving average of $417.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

