SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXLG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 3.2 %

DXLG opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $441.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.45. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 59.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $129.67 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Destination XL Group news, Director Jack Boyle sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $87,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 438,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,670,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,950,194.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Boyle sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $87,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 438,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,307 shares of company stock worth $1,981,646. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

