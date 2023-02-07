SG Americas Securities LLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 48.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

RSI stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $996.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 23,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $92,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,594,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,377,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $837,217 in the last ninety days. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

