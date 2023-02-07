Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7,454.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,888.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.