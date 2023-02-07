Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Signify Health stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.37. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter. Signify Health had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

