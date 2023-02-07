Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $256.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.76.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.