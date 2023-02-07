SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $173,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,984.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $743.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

