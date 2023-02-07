Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Holdings Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

