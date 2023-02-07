SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

SPX Technologies stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SPX Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.