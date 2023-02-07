StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells $2,346,537.90 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $2,346,537.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,404.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Keck sold 32,050 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $964,705.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Thomas Keck sold 612 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $18,396.72.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

STEP stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of research firms have commented on STEP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 223.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

